Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Stake Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atlas were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

ATCO stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.