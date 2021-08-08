Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AY stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,958,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

