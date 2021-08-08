Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.21. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 95.14% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

