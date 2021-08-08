Aterian (ATER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59. Aterian has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

