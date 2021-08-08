Aterian (ATER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59. Aterian has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
