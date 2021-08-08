At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

HOME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,823 shares of company stock worth $288,345. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

