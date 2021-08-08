Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.99 ($21.16).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

