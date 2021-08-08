Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,066,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 689,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,918. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

