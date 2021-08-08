Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.59. The company had a trading volume of 84,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.92. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.