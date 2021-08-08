Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.59. 379,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.