Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,030,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

