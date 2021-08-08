Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,676 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 31,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 198.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

