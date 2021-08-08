Asio Capital LLC Sells 4,721 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,060. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

