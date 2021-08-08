Asio Capital LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.84. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

