Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,514,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

