Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

