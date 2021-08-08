Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 64 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $628.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.67. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

