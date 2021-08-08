Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $496,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.76 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

