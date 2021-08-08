Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

