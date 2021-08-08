Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 412 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $117,679,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

