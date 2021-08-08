Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ASND traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $123.73. 79,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

