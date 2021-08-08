Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.42-3.58 EPS.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

