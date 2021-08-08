ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,534,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,207 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 948,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

