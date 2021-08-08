ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. 974,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,457. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

