ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.24

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00133890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00151339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.29 or 1.00061540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.74 or 0.00800257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,242,565 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.