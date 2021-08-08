Aries Wealth Management Purchases 880 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $242.69. 476,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

