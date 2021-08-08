Aries Wealth Management Has $993,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,547,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.