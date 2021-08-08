Aries Wealth Management Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.40. 4,509,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

