Aries Wealth Management Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $538.20. The company had a trading volume of 765,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,172 shares of company stock worth $15,730,817. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

