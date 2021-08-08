Aries Wealth Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 6,632,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

