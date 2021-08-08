ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $932.07 Million

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce sales of $932.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.90 million. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88. ArcBest has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 87.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

