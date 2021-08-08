AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 32.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

