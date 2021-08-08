AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in ExlService by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.