AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Biglari worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 50.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,146.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $188.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

