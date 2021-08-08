AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPRX stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.05 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

