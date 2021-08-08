AQR Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 69.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 340,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

