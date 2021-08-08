AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $118,604,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $6,070,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $5,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $4,907,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $4,752,000.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

