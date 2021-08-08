Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $257.94 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

