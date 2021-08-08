Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

SCHM opened at $78.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95.

