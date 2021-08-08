Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $228.45 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

