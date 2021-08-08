Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

