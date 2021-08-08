Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.71. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.15. 1,053,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87. Aptiv has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.