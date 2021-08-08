Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.65. 3,843,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

