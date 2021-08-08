Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

