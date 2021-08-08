Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.