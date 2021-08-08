Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,523 ($19.90) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm has a market cap of £15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,467.83.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

