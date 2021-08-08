AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $681,934.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.77 or 0.00818300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00098578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00039407 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,310,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

