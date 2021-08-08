Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

