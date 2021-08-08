ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $380.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.11.

ANSS opened at $374.74 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

