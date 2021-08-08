ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Increased to $398.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $389.00 to $398.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

ANSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.11.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.