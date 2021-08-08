ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.11.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS opened at $374.74 on Friday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

